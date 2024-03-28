TEXAS

Video: Officers Didn’t Pat Down Teen Who Killed Himself In County Jail

Body cam video shows several San Antonio police officers failed to pat down a teen who killed himself in the Bexar County jail this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jesus Gonzales on March 3rd for domestic violence-choking.

Gonzales was picked up at a restaurant where he worked on Tezel Road and driven to jail. None of the four officers who dealt with Gonzales patted him down.

When a deputy told Gonzales to remove his clothes for a strip search, the teen pulled out a concealed gun and shot himself. Gonzales had a record of previous arrests. An internal affairs investigation is underway.

