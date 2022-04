A crime scene investigator photograph evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Body bags are littering a portion of downtown Sacramento after a mass shooting. Six people are dead and twelve others are wounded after a chaotic scene unfolded this morning around 2 a.m.

The shooting happened in a popular entertainment district of the city and social media video shows young people fighting with each other before gunfire erupts. Sacramento police are hunting for whoever opened fire.