Video Shows Bystander Ignoring Bob Lee

A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Video reportedly shows a bystander ignored dying Cash App founder Bob Lee as he begged for help. The 43-year-old creator of the mobile payment app was found stabbed to death near downtown San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance footage obtained by the “San Francisco Standard” shows Lee lifting his shirt to show a driver of a parked car his stab wound, but collapsed to the ground as the car drove off. No arrests have been announced and the incident has sparked outrage over San Francisco’s growing crime problem.