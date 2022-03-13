Video Shows Man Stabbing 2 Workers At New York’s MOMA

In this photo provided by Yuichi Shimada, medical personnel respond at the Museum of Modern Art in New York after a man stabbed two employees after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Yuichi Shimada via AP)

(AP) — Video from the Museum of Modern Art shows the moment a man leaped over a reception desk and stabbed two employees.

The video released by New York City police shows a man identified as 60-year-old Gary Cabana entering the museum lobby through a revolving door then climbing onto the desk and leaping over it before cornering the two employees and stabbing them.

Police say Cabana was denied entrance Saturday for previous incidents of disorderly conduct. Authorities say the two museum employees are both in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are trying to locate Cabana.