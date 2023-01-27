Video Shows Struggle For Hammer During Pelosi Attack

(AP)–Newly released video shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during an attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year.

The footage was released Friday after a coalition of news agencies, including The Associated Press, sought access to evidence prosecutors played in court during a preliminary hearing last month. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had refused to make it available to journalists.

The evidence includes portions of Paul Pelosi’s 911 call, as well as images from Capitol police surveillance cameras, a body camera worn by one of the responding police officers and a recording from the suspect’s police interview. David DePape has pleaded not guilty in separate state and federal cases.