Video Shows Struggle For Hammer During Pelosi Attack

(AP)–Newly released video shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. The footage was released Friday after a coalition of news agencies, including The Associated Press, sought access to the evidence that prosecutors played in open court during a preliminary hearing last month. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had refused to make the exhibits available to journalists. Suspect David DePape has pleaded not guilty in separate state and federal cases.