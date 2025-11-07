At the end of October, the Trump Administration cancelled 13 routes to Mexico in retaliation to Mexico freezing U.S. carrier flights for three years. McAllen’s Aeromexico was included in the recent decision, blocking a much needed means of transportation for South Texas and Mexico. The City of McAllen sent a letter last week urging Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to reconsider the route for the McAllen market.

At a Senate Commerce Committee nominations hearing November 5th, Senator Cruz brought the issue up to Mr. Dan Edwards, nominee for Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Aviation and International Affairs.

The Mayor of McAllen Javier Villalobos posted this clip to social media thanking Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Cornyn, and our local members of Congress for their efforts in attempting to restore the service.