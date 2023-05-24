Vigil Held For Eight-Year-Old Who Died In Border Patrol Custody

Immigration activists are demanding changes after an eight-year-old girl died in Border Patrol custody last week. Activists gathered at Hope Park in Harlingen Tuesday for a vigil to remember children who have died in the agency’s custody since 2010.

Members of the A-C-L-U, Arise, Border Workers United and La Union del Pueblo Entero took part in the vigil. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is still investigating, though a preliminary autopsy indicates the eight-year-old was not suffering from trauma at the time of her death.