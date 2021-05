The city of San Jose is still reeling from a mass shooting that killed nine people this week at a light rail maintenance yard. A candlelight vigil for the victims was held last night outside City Hall.

Family members were on hand as well as San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, city officials and Santa Clara County officials. Investigators say the gunman was “highly disgruntled.” It’s believed he targeted all nine of his victims before taking his own life Wednesday morning.