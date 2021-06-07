Villalobos: McAllen Is In Good Shape But Always Room For Improvement

Newly-elected mayor of McAllen Javier Villalobos knows he has his work cut out for him. The District 1 city commissioner narrowly defeated fellow commissioner Veronica Vela Whitacre in Saturday’s runoff election. Villalobos won overall 51 to 49 percent. And Villalobos tells 710 KURV the margin was similar in each of the city’s six districts:

Villalobos says, as mayor, he will try to focus the city commission on improving drainage throughout the city, on helping small businesses recover from the impacts of the coronavirus, and on making McAllen a destination city.

Villalobos will be working with two new commissioners also elected in Saturday’s runoff – Tony Aguirre in District 1 and Jose Cabeza de Vaca in District 6.