Villalobos To Run Unopposed In McAllen Mayor Election

(McAllen, TX) — McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos will not face any opponents in his bid for a second term. McAllen’s city secretary says one person filed to run against Villalobos in the May election but was rejected for not being registered to vote in the city. Two city commissioner races will be contested, with District One Commissioner Tony Aguirre set to face Tim Wilkins. District Three Commissioner Omar Quintanilla is being challenged by Rolando Rios. District Two Commissioner J.J. Zamora is also running unopposed.