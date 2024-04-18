Violent Crash Near Starbase Hospitalizes 5

Authorities are putting preliminary blame on the driver of a Jeep for a 3-vehicle crash near Starbase in which five people were critically hurt.

Investigators say the Jeep was heading east on State Highway 4 at around 7:30 Thursday morning, and was attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone and collided with a westbound tractor-trailer. The 18-wheeler then crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado traveling behind the Jeep.

Two people in the pickup truck became trapped in the wreckage and had to be cut out by first responders. Two other people in the pickup are hospitalized with multiple fractures. The conditions of those in the semitrailer and Jeep haven’t been disclosed.