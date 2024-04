Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 3-vehicle wreck near Starbase has put five people in the hospital – two with critical injuries.

The crash happened on State Highway 4 at around 7:30 a.m. involving a tractor-traier, pickup truck, and a Jeep. Four people were in the pickup, two became trapped in the wreckage, and Brownsville firefighters had to cut them out of the truck. The conditions of the three other people who were hurt haven’t been disclosed.