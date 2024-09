Violent crime and property crime is down, but car thefts are up. According to the FBI’s 2023 crime report, violent crime went down by about three-percent from 2022 to 2023. That includes an over nine-percent decrease in rape and nearly 12-percent decrease in murder and non-negligent manslaughter.

Meanwhile, motor vehicle theft was up nearly 12-percent. They also rose the year before, with a nearly 11-percent rise from 2021 to 2022.