An illegal immigrant from Mexico, who beat up a Border Patrol agent, will be spending two years in federal prison before he’s deported.

Guillermo Osto-Navarrete was working as a human smuggler in the Texas border town of Laredo. There was a chase last year, where he slammed into the side of a State Police cruiser. After the crash, he punched the agent who was trying to make sure he was okay. At the hearing, the judge said that it was a “miracle” that the 27-year old did not get someone killed.