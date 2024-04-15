Violent Valley Gang Member Heading Back To Prison For Weapons Crimes

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A violent Valley street gang member is heading back behind bars for illegally having firearms in his possession.

42-year-old Daniel Garza of San Juan was sentenced Monday to more than five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of firearms. Garza, a member of the Vallucos street gang, had been convicted several times before of weapons-related crimes.

New evidence led investigators to search his home last summer where they found firearms, gun magazines, body armor, as well as a photograph of him holding a belt-fed automatic rifle.