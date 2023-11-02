Violent Offender From Alton Sentenced On Federal Gun Charge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alton man has been ordered to federal prison for almost five years for illegally possessing a firearm. The punishment against 37-year-old Juan Manuel Teran stems from a domestic violence call in January. Teran was arrested after being accused of beating up a pregnant woman at a home in McAllen.

Authorities also found Teran in possession of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other narcotics, as well as two guns, which he was prohibited from having because of several previous felony convictions. Teran had pleaded guilty to the illegal gun possession charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas says Teran was prosecuted as part of a new joint initiative with the ATF called Operation Knock Down. The operation targets violent and armed criminals in the Rio Grande Valley.