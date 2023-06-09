Viral Video Appears To Show Shark Attack

A video is going viral that appears to show a man being attacked by a shark off the coast of Egypt. Egyptian officials say a tiger shark was responsible for the man’s death on Thursday near a beach hotel on the Red Sea.

News reports say the victim was a 23-year-old Russian man who had been living in Egypt for several months, and was swimming at a beach filled with people when the attack happened.

The video circulating online appears to show the man being dragged underwater by a shark in front of horrified onlookers.