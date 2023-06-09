WORLD

Viral Video Appears To Show Shark Attack

jsalinasBy 113 views
0

A video is going viral that appears to show a man being attacked by a shark off the coast of Egypt. Egyptian officials say a tiger shark was responsible for the man’s death on Thursday near a beach hotel on the Red Sea.

News reports say the victim was a 23-year-old Russian man who had been living in Egypt for several months, and was swimming at a beach filled with people when the attack happened.

The video circulating online appears to show the man being dragged underwater by a shark in front of horrified onlookers.

Mexico Condemns Florida Migrant Relocation Program

Previous article

Chief Suspect In Natalee Holloway Disappearance Pleads Not Guilty To Extortion Charges

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD