Virgin Of Guadalupe Pilgrimage Goes Online

The annual pilgrimage to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City is online only this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Thousands of people from all over the world participate on and around December 12th every year at the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City. On Monday, Catholic Church officials said this year the event will be online.

The celebration commemorates the four appearances of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego between December 9th and December 12th, 1531 at the spot where the Basilica now stands.