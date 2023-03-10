NATIONAL

Virginia Judge Uses Slavery Law To Rule Frozen Embryos Property

jsalinasBy
A Virginia judge used a 19th century slavery law to rule that frozen embryos are property. In a preliminary opinion this week, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Richard Gardiner ruled that frozen embryos can legally be considered property, or “chattel.” He wrote that since there’s no provision in the law on the sale of human embryos, they can be valued and sold, and may be considered “goods or chattels.”

The judge found that the issue parallels 19th century rulings that governed custody disputes involving slaves.

