Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old: ‘I thought I had died’

This image provided by NBC News, Abby Zwerner, a first-grade teacher who was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student in Virginia, speaks to Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today Show, which aired Tuesday March 21, 2023. (NBC News via AP )

(AP) — An elementary school teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student says she thought she had died when she passed out from her injuries. First-grade teacher Abby Zwerner spoke publicly for the first time since the January shooting in and interview with NBC that aired Tuesday.

Zwerner taught at Richneck Elementary in the Virginia city of Newport News. She said she’ll never forget the look on the student’s face while he pointed the gun at her. She also remembers her students screaming after she was shot. Zwerner said the shooting has changed her life. She still has vivid memories and nightmares about that day.

