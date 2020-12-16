Virus Cases Continue To Rise In Texas As Vaccine Rolls Out

(AP) – Austin’s top health official is warning that Christmas and New Year’s are likely to be grim as the coronavirus continues an aggressive surge in Central Texas.

Dr. Mark Escott told TV station KVUE Tuesday that the region has seen dozens of positive cases since Thanksgiving. Escott, Austin’s interim health authority, said the city could soon see hospitals becoming overwhelmed, like in El Paso and Lubbock. The warning came even as vaccinations were being rolling out.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Texas has reported more than 24,000 deaths linked to the virus, which is the second-highest among all 50 states.