Virus Connected To Rare Paralyzing Illness In Kids Could Rise

High levels of a respiratory virus have been found in wastewater samples nationwide. The virus, enterovirus D68, has been associated with paralysis in some kids raising concerns of a possible rise in the U.S., according to a report from WastewaterSCAN.

Those with the highest risk of getting symptoms of D68 include infants, children, and teenagers, according to the CDC. Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, New York, characterized AFM as “a rare but potentially very serious illness that can mimic polio and can cripple children.”

Health experts say the virus is spread through coughing, sneezing and touching contaminated surfaces.