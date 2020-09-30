Virus Patients Filling Hospitals In Wisconsin

(AP)–Coronavirus patients are filling Wisconsin hospitals, forcing doctors to transfer patients to other facilities. The number of people hospitalized in Wisconsin stood at 646 on Tuesday, a new record, with 205 patients in intensive care units.

Case spikes in northern and northeastern Wisconsin are driving much of the hospitalizations. Officials at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay say their facility is at 94% capacity.

Aspirus Healthcare President and CEO Matthew Heywood says the Wausau hospital has had a 30% increase in COVID-19 patients between Monday and Tuesday. State health officials say if cases don’t subside, patients could be directed to a 530-bed field hospital the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built on the state fairgrounds in West Allis in April.