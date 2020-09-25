Virus Surges In France, Marseille Fights Against Closures

Restaurant owners look through the gates of La Timone public hospital during a demonstration while French Health Minister Olivier Veran visits in Marseille, southern France, Friday Sept. 25, 2020. Angry restaurant and bar owners demonstrated in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections. The government argues that hospitals in this Mediterranean city are under strain and the closures are the only way to stem the spread while avoiding new lockdowns. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

(AP) – Angry restaurant and bar owners have demonstrated in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections.

The protesters and local officials in France’s second-biggest city are also threatening legal action to try to block the order via the courts. They argue that Marseille’s virus case rise has been stabilizing and that the central government in Paris is unfairly singling out the Mediterranean city for the toughest virus measures in the nation.

However, new restrictions were announced late Friday for Paris, but less strict than Marseille’s. The government argues that Marseille’s hospitals are under strain.