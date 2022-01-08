NATIONAL

Virus Testing Shortages And Delays Help Fuel Surge

Healthcare workers Henry Paul, from left, Ray Akindele, Wilta Brutus and Leslie Powers process COVID1-9 rapid antigen tests at a testing site in Long Beach , Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and helping drive the surge of infections. In just two weeks, the number of people in California hospitalized with COVID more than doubled. Delays in getting results — or inability to find a test kit — can mean people with very mild or no symptoms may presume they are not infected and go about their usual routines. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said about 200 California National Guard members are being deployed to testing sites to boost capacity.

 

