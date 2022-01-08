Virus Testing Shortages And Delays Help Fuel Surge

(AP) — The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and helping drive the surge of infections. In just two weeks, the number of people in California hospitalized with COVID more than doubled. Delays in getting results — or inability to find a test kit — can mean people with very mild or no symptoms may presume they are not infected and go about their usual routines. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said about 200 California National Guard members are being deployed to testing sites to boost capacity.