Virus Testing The New Normal As China Sticks To ‘zero-COVID’

A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a woman's throat for a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Thousands of COVID-19 testing booths have popped up on sidewalks across Beijing and other Chinese cities in the latest twist to the country's "zero-COVID" strategy. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP) — Thousands of coronavirus testing sites have popped up on sidewalks across Beijing and other Chinese cities in the latest development in the country’s “zero-COVID” strategy.

Regular testing of residents is becoming the new normal as the ruling Communist Party sticks steadfastly to the “zero-COVID” approach that is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world.

The move follows a recent outbreak in Shanghai that spread so widely that authorities locked down the entire city for two months to end it. Authorities have decided that early detection is needed if they are going to control omicron outbreaks without extreme measures that cause major economic disruption.