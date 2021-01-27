Virus Will Kill Many More, WH Projects As Briefings Resume

In this image from video, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president., Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the COVID-19 health equity task force, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team,, appear on screen during a White House briefing on the Biden administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (White House via AP)

(AP) — The Biden administration has launched a new series of level-with-America health briefings. And it’s leading off with a sobering projection that as many as 90,000 people in the U.S. will die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks.

In Wednesday’s opening briefing, experts outlined efforts to improve the delivery and injection of vaccines to slow the spread and death toll. Americans can expect a sharp contrast from the Trump administration’s briefings, when public health officials were repeatedly undermined by a president who shared his unproven ideas without hesitation.

Wednesday’s briefing featured the Biden administration’s coordinator for pandemic response, as well as government scientists and public health officials.