Business leaders are backing Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s visa reform plan. Glenn Hamer, who heads the Texas Association of Business, says the push to increase visas comes at a critical time.

Research into Artificial Intelligence is skyrocketing, and he says we need more highly-skilled engineers to stay ahead of China. He says, when Americans businesses succeed, it helps all workers. And, without more of these H-1B visas, high tech firms may look to expand elsewhere.