Viva Aerobus Suspends Operations At Valley International

Citing a significant drop in passengers, Viva Aerobus is suspending flights out of Valley International Airport. The announcement comes just a little more than a year after the Mexican low-cost air carrier began offering flights between Harlingen and Monterrey.

Director of Air Service at VIA, Nicolas Mirman, tells the Valley Morning Star that passenger demand began drying up after the U.S. lifted the pandemic-related halt to vehicle border crossings.

Airlines have also been hit by rising jet fuel costs which have translated into higher ticket prices. Mirman notes that Viva Aerobus announced a suspension of flights to Monterrey, and is holding out hope they won’t leave VIA permanently.