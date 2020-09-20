Vive le Tour! With Young Winner, Thrilling Race Defies Virus

(AP) – For the first time the Tour de France winner wore a face mask on the podium. It was bright yellow to match the color of the iconic jersey that fit snugly Sunday on Tadej Pogacar’s young shoulders. But at least there was a winner.

Three weeks ago, when 21-year-old Pogacar set off with 175 other competitors that he ended up beating, not even race organizers were sure they would make it through the coronavirus epidemic to the finish in Paris. And so Pogacar not only became the Tour’s youngest champion in 116 years but also a symbol of learning to live with the virus