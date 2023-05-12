Vivek Ramaswamy Floats Raising Voting Age To 25

A Republican presidential candidate is proposing raising the legal voting age to 25.

The proposal from entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy would include exceptions for those 18 and older who serve in the military, work as emergency responders or take a naturalization test. He argues Americans should have some civic experience to vote. The proposal is a long shot as it would require a constitutional amendment.

The 37-year-old launched his presidential bid in February and has polled on par with former Vice President Mike Pence.