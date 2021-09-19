WORLD

Volcano Erupts On Atlantic Island; Lava Destroys Some Homes

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night. (AP Photo/Jonathan Rodriguez)

(AP) — A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma has erupted after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands of residents. Lava flows have destroyed some isolated houses and threaten to reach coastal towns.

Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been closely following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface.

Officials say 5,000 people were evacuated by late Sunday. La Palma has a population of 85,000 and is one of eight islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago. The last volcanic eruption on the island was 50 years ago and lasted three weeks.

 

