Volunteer Sniper Embodies Ukraine’s Versatile Military

Ukrainian sniper Andriy attends a training outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. After moving to Western Europe to work an an engineer, Andriy scrambled back to Ukraine at the start of the war, and within weeks underwent a conversion from civilian life to a sniper being trained by the country's special forces. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

(AP) — Andriy scrambled back to Ukraine at the start of Russia’s war after moving to Western Europe to work as an engineer. He underwent a conversion within weeks from civilian life to a sniper being trained by Ukraine’s special forces. He spoke to The Associated Press while practicing alone at an informal firing range near Kyiv.

Andriy is confident of victory after the winter. He is from the war-devastated town of Bucha. He described how the Ukrainian military employs flexibility to hold back the far larger Russian army.

Andriy bought his own gear and sniper rifle and was encouraged to develop a variety of skills from flying drones to dealing with medical emergencies.