Volunteers Hunting For Mexico’s ‘disappeared’ Become Targets

FILE - In this March 11, 2019 file photo, Lidia Lara Tobon, center, whose brother Angel Gabriel Tobon went missing, works with other relatives of the disappeared from the Solecito Collective, as they search for clandestine graves inside a municipal dump after an anonymous source sent the group a map
suggesting hundreds of bodies were buried in the area, in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico. The mainly female volunteer searchers who fan out across Mexico to dig for the bodies of their murdered relatives are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government’s promise to help them in their quest for a final shred of justice: a chance to mourn. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)
(AP) — The mainly female volunteers who fan out to hunt for the bodies of murdered relatives in Mexico are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government’s promise to help them in their quest for a final shred of justice. The searchers tell tales of long getting threats and being watched — presumably by the same people who murdered their sons, brothers and husbands. But the threats have given way to bullets in the heads of searchers who have proved far better than the authorities at ferreting out the clandestine burial and burning pits that number in the thousands. Two searchers have been killed the past two months. And some of the volunteers have dropped out.