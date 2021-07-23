Volunteers Hunting For Mexico’s ‘disappeared’ Become Targets

FILE - In this March 11, 2019 file photo, Lidia Lara Tobon, center, whose brother Angel Gabriel Tobon went missing, works with other relatives of the disappeared from the Solecito Collective, as they search for clandestine graves inside a municipal dump after an anonymous source sent the group a map suggesting hundreds of bodies were buried in the area, in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico. The mainly female volunteer searchers who fan out across Mexico to dig for the bodies of their murdered relatives are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government’s promise to help them in their quest for a final shred of justice: a chance to mourn. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)