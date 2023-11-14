Vote On Impeachment Fails To Gather GOP Support

A push by House Republicans, including a Texas Congressman, to impeach the head of Homeland Security has failed.

Representative Tony Gonzales said the tipping point was the death of two Americans in his district who’s car was hit by a migrant smuggler. A straight up-or-down vote failed to gain enough republican support.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security accused Congress of “wasting time.” The impeachment resolution now goes to the House Homeland Security Committee, which means it’s essentially dead-in-the-water