TEXASTRENDING

Vote On Impeachment Fails To Gather GOP Support

jsalinasBy 41 views
0
FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A push by House Republicans, including a Texas Congressman, to impeach the head of Homeland Security has failed.

Representative Tony Gonzales said the tipping point was the death of two Americans in his district who’s car was hit by a migrant smuggler. A straight up-or-down vote failed to gain enough republican support.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security accused Congress of “wasting time.” The impeachment resolution now goes to the House Homeland Security Committee, which means it’s essentially dead-in-the-water

Local Cops May Enforce Immigration Law

Previous article

House Readies Vote To Prevent A Government Shutdown As Speaker Johnson Relies On Democrats For Help

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS