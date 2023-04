Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Pearson was expelled the previous week over his role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The second Tennessee lawmaker recently expelled from the state’s House of Representatives could be reappointed soon. Officials say a vote to reinstate Justin Pearson will take place Wednesday.

The Nashville City Council voted unanimously Monday to appoint Justin Jones back to his seat. Both Democrats were ousted last week for protesting gun violence on the House floor after a deadly shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville. Efforts to expel fellow Representative Gloria Johnson failed.