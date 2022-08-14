Voter Fraud Trial Begins This Week For Ex-Edinburg Mayor Molina

A little more than three years after he was arrested, former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina is going on trial for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to rig his 2017 election win.

A jury was selected Friday and opening arguments are to be presented beginning Tuesday afternoon. Molina is charged with 1 count of engaging in organized voter fraud and 11 counts of voter fraud in a purported illegal voting scheme in which 18 other people were arrested.

Prosecutors say Molina led an effort in which voters who lived outside of Edinburg were persuaded to put an in-city address on their voter registration form. Defense attorneys claim the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s case against Molina is a vengeful witch hunt.