Voter Registration Deadline Is Monday For November 2nd Elections

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the November 2nd elections. On the statewide ballot, voters will decide on 8 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Locally, 6 cities are holding mayoral and commission elections. Much of the focus is on the mayoral election in Edinburg where two candidates are vying to oust Mayor Richard Molina, who remains under indictment on illegal voting and election fraud charges related to his victory in 2017.

Edinburg residents will also vote on a city charter amendment stating that a felony-indicted elected official could be suspended by a vote of the city council.

Voters in Penitas will decide whether to continue paying a tax to maintain the Crime Control and Prevention District. The Point Isabel school district is proposing three bond issues for additional school and athletic facilities totaling $42.5 million.

Also, Cameron County voters will decide on the creation of Drainage District Number 6 to alleviate persistent flooding in La Feria and Santa Rosa. It would be the first drainage district in Cameron County. Early voting for the November 2nd elections begins October 18th.