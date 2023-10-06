Voter Registration Deadline Nearing For November 7th Election

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Next Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the November 7th election in Texas – the one that includes the property tax relief measure that took one regular session and two special sessions to pass.

A total of 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution are on the ballot. The measure providing additional property tax relief shows up as Proposition 4. Other proposed amendments of interest are Proposition 6 which would create a fund to finance water infrastructure improvement projects; Proposition 7 which would finance the construction of new electric generating facilities as well as the modernization of existing ones; and Proposition 8 which would expand high-speed broadband access.

Again, next Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote or to update your voter registration information for the November 7th election.