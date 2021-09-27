Voter Registration Deadline Nearing For November Elections

The Hidalgo County Elections Department will be working a couple of extra hours Tuesday as it marks National Voter Registration Day.

The department is extending its hours until 7 p.m. to give new voters a chance to register, for current voters to make changes to their existing registration, and also for department staff to answer any questions voters have. The last day to register to vote for the next election is next Monday October 4th.

Voters will go to the polls November 2nd to cast ballots in municipal elections in Edinburg, Edcouch, Alamo, Donna, La Joya, Penitas, and Los Fresnos. The Point Isabel school district is holding a bond election. There are also eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution on the statewide ballot.