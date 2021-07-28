Voting Rights Activists To March From Georgetown To Austin

A march to the Texas capitol in opposition to the election reform bill is set to begin today in Georgetown. The march is being hosted by Beto O’Rourke’s Powered by People organization and the Poor People’s Campaign in what is being called a “Selma-style” march for voter rights.

Activists are hoping the march will push Congress to pass federal voting legislation, like the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. The 27-mile march will end at the capitol on Saturday.