Vouchers Being Handed Out Ahead Of Brownsville Vaccination Clinic Friday

Cameron County is preparing its second mass coronavirus vaccination clinic this week. It’s being held Friday at the Brownsville Sports Park where 2,350 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on a first come-first served basis.

And as part of the preparations, the city of Brownsville is handing out vouchers for those eligible to get the shot. It’s to keep people from having to wait in long lines and then possibly being turned away after the vaccines run out.

The clinic will open at 6 a.m. Friday. For more information, you can call 956-247-3650.