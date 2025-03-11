Vouchers Get Hearing

The Texas House is, for the first time, taking up a proposed voucher plan that allows parents to use their tax dollars to send their kids to private school. The bill’s author, Brad Buckley, pushed back on claims that vouchers would only help the wealthy.

Priority, he says, would be given to low-income families who’s children have been diagnosed with a learning disability. Similar bills have been tried and failed for years, thanks to opposition from both public school leaders and rural lawmakers who don’t have private schools in their district.