Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(Washington, DC) — The Vice President-elect is no longer in the U.S. Senate. Kamala Harris turned in her formal letter of resignation MOnday to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom has already tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla¬† to serve out the rest of Harris’ term. Harris will now be the President of the Senate so she will stay busy breaking ties at the Capitol.

The Senate will be divided 50-50 but Democrats will hold the majority with Harris as the tiebreaker.