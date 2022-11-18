WORLD

VP Harris Assures Asian Leaders US Is ‘here to stay’

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to discuss North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Haiyun Jiang/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is assuring Asian leaders “the United States is here to stay” as she pitches Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Friday that the U.S. is a “proud Pacific power” and has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.” Harris had postponed her speech after receiving news that North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters, convening an emergency meeting of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in which she slammed the missile test.

 

