VP Harris Tells Buffalo Mourners: ‘We Will Come Together’

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — The last of the victims of a gunman’s racist attack on Black people at a Buffalo supermarket has been memorialized at a funeral service that became a call to action. Vice President Kamala Harris urged the mourners on Saturday to stand up for what’s right. At 86, Ruth Whitfield was the oldest of the 10 people killed. Whitfield was inside the Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire May 14. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called for holding all “accomplices” in the crime accountable.

 

