VP Harris To Visit Mexico, Guatemala To Address Migration

Vice President Harris is planning to visit Mexico and Guatemala to address the root causes of migration to the United States.

During a meeting with experts on the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, Harris said she looks forward to traveling to Guatemala “as soon as possible.”

Last month, President Biden charge Harris with leading the administration’s efforts to help curb record migration numbers. The diplomatic role is Harris’s first major policy assignment as unaccompanied minors continue to arrive at the U.S. border seeking asylum.