NATIONAL

VP Pence ordered Borders Closed After CDC Experts Refused

By 115 views
0
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

(AP) — Two former U.S. health officials tell AP that Vice President Mike Pence in March directed the nation’s top disease control agency to use its emergency powers to effectively seal the borders against immigrants and asylum seekers over the objections of its scientists. Three people with direct knowledge of the situation say a top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctor had refused to comply with the Trump administration directive. Then Pence ordered CDC Director Robert Redfield to approve the order. So far it has caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

 

Trump At Military Hospital; New Cases Among Allies Emerge

Previous article

Nobel Prizes And COVID-19: Slow, Basic Science May Pay Off

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL