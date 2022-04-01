Vulnerable Dems Warn Biden About Reopening Asylum

FILE - Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee to on Capitol Hill, in Washington on March 24, 2022. “This is a crisis, and in my estimation, because of a lack of planning from the administration, it’s about to get worse,” said Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Kelly and fellow Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema met Wednesday, March 30, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to press their case for the administration to better plan and coordinate a response. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration’s decision to end sweeping asylum limits at the border this May satisfied demands by prominent Democrats. But it creates thorny political challenges for border-region Democrats who face the likely prospect of an increase in migrants who have for two years been denied the chance to seek asylum in the United States.

Some of the congressional Democrats with the toughest reelection prospects are warning that the administration is woefully unprepared to handle the situation.

The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will lift Title 42 authority by May 23.